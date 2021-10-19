Donald “Don” Martinson

Donald “Don” Willard Martinson, age 95, of St. Croix Falls, WI, formerly of Amery, died on
Sunday October 17, 2021 at St. Croix Regional Medical Center. Donald was born on December 19, 1925 to the late Arthur & Olga (Walby) Martinson in Garfield Township, Polk County, WI.
Don proudly served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Wanderoos Lions, a lifetime member of the Amery VFW Post #7929. Don wore many hats over the years ; he was a cheese & butter maker, he drove school bus for the Amery school district and worked in the lumber business for many years & also owned & operated a lumber company called the Wanderoos Building Center. Don was a member of Yellow Lake Lutheran Church and previously a member of Deronda Lutheran. Don ( Detroit) loved watching the Green Bay Packers, playing and watching fast-pitch softball, traveling with his brothers & sisters, fishing, deer hunting at the Buck Palace, playing cards with family and friends, especially black jack at any local casino, and dancing with his favorite partner Ida. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Survived by Wife Ida; Children Ronald, Lee (Mary), Susan (Lee) Olson , Michael (Janet) & Chris (Sally); Grandchildren Tammie Reece, Matthew (Paige) Martinson, Jason (Ashley) Martinson, Jeni Sigsworth, Sara (Brent) McCurdy, Joshua (Megan) Martinson, Amanda (Chad) Anderson, Brian (Tara) Martinson, Dena (Mark) Babcock, Kevin (Meghan) Martinson, Alyssa Martinson, Kristy (Wes) Dzieweczynski; Great-Grandchildren Preston, Pierce, Austin, Brayden, McKenzie, Ellie, Landry, Addie, Emily, Brianna, Hannah, Samantha, Max, Zayne, Lance, Nolan, Iselin, Edith, Vivian, Asher & Hallie Jo; Sisters Marlene Libby, Marcell (Wendell) Viebrock & Donna (Harry) Andersen; Sister-in-laws Sheila Martinson, Phyllis Martinson, Carol Martinson & Doris Martinson along with many other family and friends.
Preceded in death by Parent’s Arthur & Olga (Walby) Martinson; Brothers Arden, Virgil, Charles, James & Eugene; Brother-in law Bill Libby; Sister-in-laws Evelyn, Audrey & Joann
Funeral Service will be 11AM on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Deronda Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 4PM to 7PM on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Williamson-White Funeral Home and again on Friday from 10AM until the time of service at the church. Military honors will follow the services at the church. Burial will be at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com . Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
