Dodie Scholz

Dolores Elaine Scholz (Dodo) of Amery, Wisconsin passed peacefully on Wednesday December 1st, 2021 at the age of 92. Dodo was born on March 25th, 1929 in New Richmond, Wisconsin to Roy and Adeline Moe. She was the eldest of four children and had a wonderful, loving childhood and many fond memories of growing up on a farm in rural Wisconsin.
In 1948, she married William Winchester III and the following year they started their beautiful family. Dodo and Bill had three children Billy (William IV), Julie and Teresa. Dodo was a doting mother and loved being a stay-at-home mom. While the kids were at school, she was involved in many clubs such as The League of Women Voters and various church clubs. In the mid-1970’s Bill and Dodo built a house in New Richmond and with the kids being gone, she decided it was time to look for a job. Dodie was hired at Doboy in New Richmond as an entry level filing clerk. Dedicated to the company, she was Secretary to the President until 1999, retiring at the age of 70. She was so proud of the work she’d done and cherished the lasting relationships that she held to the end to of her life.
After 52 years of a wonderful marriage, Bill passed away in 2000. Dodie still had many lively and loving years ahead of her. She remarried to her longtime friend, Dick Scholz in 2003. She embraced the merging of families and the additional children and grandchildren, knowing that love multiplies in magical ways.
From a lifetime filled with love, Dodo was blessed with eight cherished grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services took place at 11:00 am on Monday, December 6, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Amery. A visitation took place from 3 to 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial was at the Amery Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
