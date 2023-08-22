Dixie Lee (Severson) Teig

Dixie Lee (Severson) Teig, 84, of Amery, WI, went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2023 at the Teig family farm surrounded by family.

Dixie was born in Dovray, MN to Stanley and Verna Severson on August 30, 1938. She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1956. She married David Jon Teig on April 2, 1960 in Dovray, MN. She graduated from Waldorf College in Forest City, IA. She worked as a secretary for various churches but her most significant job was working for Wapogasset Bible Camp in Amery, WI as the registrar for 30 years. She was involved in music, church, camping ministry and serving others. She received the title of choir queen at Waldorf College and was revered as someone who shared her gift of endless hospitality. Dixie touched countless lives with her genuine joy and grace. To know Dixie, is to know what the word “welcome” truly means.

