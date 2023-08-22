Dixie Lee (Severson) Teig, 84, of Amery, WI, went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2023 at the Teig family farm surrounded by family.
Dixie was born in Dovray, MN to Stanley and Verna Severson on August 30, 1938. She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1956. She married David Jon Teig on April 2, 1960 in Dovray, MN. She graduated from Waldorf College in Forest City, IA. She worked as a secretary for various churches but her most significant job was working for Wapogasset Bible Camp in Amery, WI as the registrar for 30 years. She was involved in music, church, camping ministry and serving others. She received the title of choir queen at Waldorf College and was revered as someone who shared her gift of endless hospitality. Dixie touched countless lives with her genuine joy and grace. To know Dixie, is to know what the word “welcome” truly means.
Dixie is survived by husband, Pastor Dave Teig; her children, Melanie (Tom) Schwolert, Natalie (Mark) Peterson, Nathan Teig (Curt Dowdy), Donnella (Dale) Johnson; brother, Stanley Jr. (Joyce) Severson; sister, Sue Johnson; brother, Steve (Dixie) Severson and her grandchildren, Jazzy (Jack) Proctor, Zoey Schwolert, Tanner Peterson, Tyler Peterson, Devan Johnson, Dylan Johnson, Drew Johnson, and great grandson Noah Proctor and future baby Proctor.
Dixie is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Verna Severson; her sister, Bonnie Richards, and grandson, Max Schwolert.
The Teig family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Adoray Hospice, Williamson-White Funeral Home, Rush River Lutheran Church and her faith community.
Funeral services will be held at 11am, Monday, August 21st at Rush River Lutheran Church, N8623 CR-Y, River Falls, WI, with Pastor Keith Ruehlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday, August 20th at Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at a later date to be determined.
To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, Wisconsin.
