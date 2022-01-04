Diann “Mama D” Crook

Diann “Mama D” Louise (Pittman) Crook age 69 died on “December 31, 2021”, in Chetek, WI. Diann was born June 1, 1952 in Amery, WI to George and Grace “Hoff” Pittman. Diann attended and graduated from Clear Lake Schools, In Clear Lake, WI.
Diann was well known for her singing and began a career in the music field in 1975. She spent many years in bands singing a variety of music. Including all genres; especially her Gospel. In later years, she began running Crook’s Country Music with her husband, Jerry “J.C.” Crook that morphed into a Karaoke/DJ for the last 25 years of her career in music.
Diann and Jerry were united in marriage on September 7, 1979 and together they raised 8 children. Mary (Peter) Patrin, Jeffery (Tyna) Crook, Brett (Patti) Crook, Pamela Anderson, Bobbi Jo (Bruce) Hemauer, Jeri Lynn Strohschein, Carrie (Jeremy Gale) Crook, and Sarah Crook. Her 27 Grandchildren and 31Great-Grandchildren, with one on the way, were a light in her life. Diann enjoyed a close and special relationship with her many nieces and nephews, but held a special place in her heart for her honorary son, Brad (Inga) Dobosz, Jeremy (Cindy) Anderson and JulieAnne Anderson.
Diann enjoyed a multitude of love and friendship with many of her “people” that she met in her music career. She notably sang in Concert with Sonny James, Dave Dudley, musicians from Branson on the Road, and many local musicians.
Diann was preceded in death by her loving Parents, her Husband, and her Siblings Bonita “Bonnie” Jarvinen, Georgian “Jo” Maybach, and Charlene “Char” Dobosz.
Diann is survived by her partner, Marvin E Anderson Jr, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brother Vic Pittman, and her many extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. There will be visitation from 11 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery. Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeffery L Crook, Josh Crook, Jeremy Crook, Kaleb Crook, Jacob Crook, James Hoisington Jr, Lucas Hoisington, Kyle Crook, Nicolas Lodermeier, Eric Strohschein, Jammal Hassan, Rashaad Hassan, Jacob Anderson, Isaac Anderson, and Matt Dobosz Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery. You may view a video tribute and sign an online guest book at www.williamsonwhite.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.