Diane Marie Richardson was born March 15, 1956 in Amery, WI and raised in Deer Park.
She passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2023 at age 67.
She graduated from Amery High School in 1974.
She then attended WITC for clerical. She moved to Mission Viejo, CA in 1976 and took classes in drafting. She worked various jobs until beginning with Edwards Lifesciences where she worked the last 39 years until retiring in 2022 as a Senior Configuration Analyst. She then moved with her sister Deanna to Sun City, Arizona in 2022. She was generous to help raise her nephew Drew, who is Deanna’s son. Diane lived a full life of quilting, card making and travel. She especially enjoyed her travels to Europe and Hawaii.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Darrell (Bud) Richardson and Phyllis (Boettcher) Richardson. She is survived by her sisters, Darilyn Richardson of Amery, WI, Donna Richardson of Amery, WI, Deanna Richardson of Sun City, Arizona, nephews Donald Tew of Emerald, WI, Timothy Tew of Amery, WI, Cassandra Hoople of Amery, WI and Drew Richardson of Lake Forest, CA.
Diane will be greatly missed by her sisters, nephews and nieces, cousins and many friends.
A Celebration of life for Diane Marie Richardson will be Friday, June 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Lincoln Alliance Church, Amery, WI.
