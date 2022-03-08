Diane Aho (Palmberg) age 62, of Hudson WI, passed away on March 1, 2022, after a second brave battle with cancer.
Diane grew up outside of Clayton WI and met her husband Roger Aho in 1977 in Superior WI. They were married in 1980 and settled in Roberts, WI. Together they built a family (Scott and Eric Aho) and in 1987 moved to Hudson WI.
Diane built herself an amazing career as a Registered Nurse and always strived to be a strong leader and example for others. Over the years she touched thousands of people’s lives while working throughout different Hospital systems; St. Joseph’s, Hudson, Children’s, Regions, and most recently the North Memorial Cardiac ICU. One of Diane's most treasured accomplishments was returning to Bethel University to complete not only her Bachelor's Degree in nursing but also her Master's in Nursing Administration. Diane was an active leader in the American Association of Critical Care Nurses where she had many close friends.
As much as Diane loved her career her family always came first. Planning gatherings, making everyone feel welcomed, loved, and well fed came so naturally to her. She always encouraged her boys in their endeavors and education and was incredibly proud of the fine men she raised. Her passion in recent years was cheering on her grandkids at as many sporting events as possible and spoiling them at every opportunity. She loved hosting family and friends at their vacation home in Algoma, WI. The annual trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico was always something she looked forward to all year long.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Roger Aho, sons Eric Aho (John Kozlik) and Scott Aho (Sally), and 2 grandsons Sam Aho and Ryan Aho. She is also survived by her mother Eleanor Palmberg, brother Dennis Palmberg (Tammy), sister Debra Jozwiak and brother Darren Palmberg (Debbie), and 9 nephews and nieces, along with many cousins and other relatives. She is also survived by her beloved poodle Baile.
A visitation will be hosted at O’Connell Funeral Home (520 S 11th St, Hudson WI) on March 11th, 4 pm-7 pm. A Memorial Service will be held at Cross Lutheran Church (1246 CTH-TT, Roberts, WI) on March 12 at 11 am with a visitation at 10 am.
Memorial Service will be live-streamed on https://youtube.com/c/CrossLutheranChurch
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to The Angel Foundation or the American Cancer Society. You may also choose to display fresh-cut flowers in your home in her honor.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
