DiAna Lee Overlander, 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Amery, WI on Monday, May 1, 2023. She was born to Lee and Thelma Overlander in Gackle, North Dakota on April 24, 1944.
DiAna was always ready to learn something new, and to "Keep life interesting" she frequently changed careers including a Stewardess, making pizzas, working in publishing, and finally house keeping for the Amery Hospital and Clinic Fitness Center. DiAna really wanted to experience it all.
When DiAna wasn't working you would most likely find her outside in the garden or tending to yard work. She also loved playing cards, board games, and making her crazy cookie recipes that she was known for.
DiAna was an avid reader and would read everything that she could, usually while cozied up on the couch under one of her amazing handmade quilts with her loving cat 'Splat' laying on her lap.
DiAna is preceded in death by her Parents and is survived by her Daughter Jaime Ostendorf, Granddaughter Kenedi Wrezzes (Everitte), Great Granddaughter Diana Kuttel and life long Friend Pat (Bonnie) Keller.
DiAna is also survived by many other loving friends, most of them affectionately calling her Mom or Grandma. DiAna has touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all.
A private family Celebration of Life and interment for DiAna will take place at a later date. To sign an online guest book please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
