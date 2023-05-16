DiAna Lee Overlander

DiAna Lee Overlander, 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Amery, WI on Monday, May 1, 2023. She was born to Lee and Thelma Overlander in Gackle, North Dakota on April 24, 1944.  

DiAna was always ready to learn something new, and to "Keep life interesting" she frequently changed careers including a Stewardess, making pizzas, working in publishing, and finally house keeping for the Amery Hospital and Clinic Fitness Center. DiAna really wanted to experience it all.

