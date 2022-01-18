Dennis D Field, age 60, died suddenly on January 8, 2022, in Amery, WI. Born on September 12, 1961 in New Richmond, Wisconsin to the late Curtis & June (Thompson) Field.
Dennis proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He joined the Navy when he was 17 years old with his parents consent, he could not wait to get out on the sea. Dennis enjoyed traveling and one of his favorite destinations was Spain. Dennis learned the welding trade while in the Navy which was a choice that showed he was following in his Dad's footsteps. He did welding for sometime after being discharged from the Navy until he became disabled.
Dennis was a handful sometimes, but he also had a kind and caring heart, always ready to help someone out. He loved fishing, both summer and winter! He loved bow hunting, bird watching, reading, 4 wheeling, golfing with his son, Tony. Anything outdoors was up his alley!!
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.
Dennis is survived by his siblings Onagene Field, Wade (Bonnie) Field, Joe (Wendy) Field.
Survived by Tony Troutz (son) & Colton (grandson), nieces, nephews, many other relatives & friends.
A celebration of Dennis’s Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
