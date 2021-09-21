Dennis Allen Siler, age 88 of Boyceville, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Dennis was born on August 3, 1933, in Colfax, WI to Willis Henry and Clara Amelia Siler. When Dennis was about ten years old, the family moved to Connorsville, WI, and he later graduated from Boyceville High School. Dennis worked at the Harnish Sawmill in Connorsville during his younger years. He was a hard-working farmer his whole life. Dennis loved the outdoors, forestry, hunting and being near his animals. He enjoyed long talks with friends and visits with his granddaughters.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dean DeLoy Siler, and his sister Deanna Barnard.
He is survived by his son, Jason (Heather) Siler, 3 granddaughters; Carly, Madalyn, and Amelia Siler, his bonus children; Mark (Stephanie) Montgomery, Kerry (Brian) Montgomery, and David (Evelin) Montgomery, sister Diane Anderson, as well as many other loving relatives and friends.
His brother, Dean, passed away on April 2nd of 2020 and due to Covid the family was unable to celebrate his life. A joint Celebration of Life open house will be held for both Dennis and Dean on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 11am- 2pm at the Vance Creek Township. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery, WI.
