Deloris D. Larson, age 97 of Clear Lake, WI, died peacefully on May 27, 2022 at the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home in Amery, WI surrounded by her family.
Deloris Delphine Larson was born on October 24, 1924 in Clear Lake Township, WI the daughter of E.F. & Emma (Schmidt) Dumke. She grew up in the Clear Lake area and was baptized and confirmed at .Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest, WI. Deloris attended Clear Lake Schools and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1942. On September 14, 1945, she was married to Eldon Larson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest. Together they farmed in Clear Lake for many years and raised four children, Gerri, Dennis, Larry & Susan. In addition to taking care of her family and working on the farm, Deloris also worked various factory jobs including Fabri-Tec and Jennie-O. She was a member of Moe Lutheran church in Clear Lake. In her spare time, Deloris enjoyed gardening, crocheting and spending time with her family and friends. She had been a resident of the Golden Age Manor in Amery for the past year.
Deloris is preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Larson; daughter, Gerri Larson; sons, Dennis Larson & Larry Larson; parents, E.F. & Emma Dumke; sisters, Evlyn, Lovella & Mildred; and brother, Don.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Rasmusson - New Richmond, WI, daughter-in-law, Joy Larson - Amery, WI, grandchildren, Donald (Molly) Rasmusson - Bloomington, MN, Jonathan (Jessi) Rasmusson - Park City, MT, Gina (Jon) Platson - Comstock, WI, Karen Kyle - Clear Lake, WI; great grandchildren, Eldon, Colton, Chase, Cash, Emily, Maggy, Cora; one great grandchild and a great, great Grandchild on the way later this year; and many other relatives, family and friends.
Memorial Services at Moe Lutheran Church on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. Friends may gather at the church from 10 -11 a.m. on Friday.
Clergy - Pastor Margaret Grant. Music - Beverly Moll.
Interment will be at the Moe Lutheran Cemetery.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.