Paasch, Delores M. “Dee”, passed away at home on 11/22/2022 at the age of 91.
Preceded in death by husband, Ed (Erhardt Paasch); parents, Oscar and Alma Rothe; and siblings, Chuck, Ethel, Ralph, Bob, Earl and Evelyn.
Paasch, Delores M. “Dee”, passed away at home on 11/22/2022 at the age of 91.
Preceded in death by husband, Ed (Erhardt Paasch); parents, Oscar and Alma Rothe; and siblings, Chuck, Ethel, Ralph, Bob, Earl and Evelyn.
Survived by children; Steve (Marillyn) Paasch, Kathy Leighton, Tom Paasch, Jeanne (Steve) Harris; grandchildren, Melissa (Ed) Paasch-Waldenbenburg, Erin Halloran, Dan McGinty, Lynse (Cody) Carlson, Tommy Paasch; great-grands, Brennan, Brody, Ella, Evan, Coltan, Graydon, Brylee, Tieran and Charlie; siblings, Carol (Denny) Paulson and Janet (Dick) Locke.
Dee lived and died in her Bloomington home, cared for by her family and the angels of Grace Hospice. She knew she was loved and she lived each day with routine, a quick wit and fun sense of humor. Her love of the simple things in life was a living example for all. Although a very private person, it didn’t take long for others to see her beauty when in her presence.
Born 7/7/1931, Dee grew up on a farm between New Richmond and Clear Lake and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1949. She never let pass when meeting someone new that she was tough because she grew up on a farm. A strong German work ethic was something she was very proud of. She attended Immanuel Lutheran Church, Forest with her family where her mother was the organist for 60 years. After graduation, she moved to Minneapolis and was employed in the accounting dept. at Sears.
Dee and Ed were married 6/26/54 and raised four children in Minneapolis as members of Hope Lutheran Church, Cedar Ave. She enjoyed working for Lund’s, Richfield as a pt cashier and “cash counter”. She was Ed’s right hand person and was the bookkeeper of the family finances and apartment buildings. The family cabin in Faribault, then Brainerd, was a place that was enjoyed by family and friends and holds many dear memories.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave S. in Richfield with a visitation starting at 1:00 PM. Memorials preferred to Grace Hospice.
Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.