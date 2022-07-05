Delmar I. Hansen

1939 – 2022
Delmar Irvin Hansen, 82 of Balsam Lake, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022.
Del was born in Grantsburg on November 6, 1939, to Norma Bernadette Karl Hansen and Irvin Sophus Hansen.
He grew up in Georgetown, graduating from Milltown High School in 1958. After high school, he studied electrical engineering at UW-Madison and Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis.
He married Claretta Hermansen on August 20, 1960 and was blessed with five daughters.
Del and his family enjoyed life on the farm in Centuria where he first raised beef cattle, then milked dairy cows for many years until he joined the IBEW Electrical Local 292 as an Industrial Electrician in Minneapolis. He retired in 2001 after 25 years.
Del and Claretta divorced in 2000 and he bought a house and 2 acres of land near east Balsam Lake. He was remarried in 2007 to Lorraine Youngren.
Del’s hobbies included hunting deer and prairie dogs, Canadian fishing trips, woodworking, gardening, and music. He was a graduate of the Master Gardener Program through the UW Extension Program in Polk County and volunteered his time educating others at the Polk County Fair and other venues.
He was an avid reader, amassing a collection of hundreds of books from favorite authors such as Tom Clancy, Clive Cussler, John Sanford, Terry Goodkind and JK Rowling.
Del is survived by his daughters; Tami (Doug) Lemire, Shelby (Bruce) Cockrell, Barb (Joel) Morgan, Diane (Marty) Dyson, Jessica (Mike) Sine, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; Ron (Lori) Hansen, Korrie (Chris [dec.]) Hansen and 1 sister; Lois (Bill) Sommerfeldt.
He is preceded in death by his wife Lorraine, parents, and former wife Claretta.
A visitation will be held at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Dresser, WI on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
A private family service will take place graveside following the visitation.
