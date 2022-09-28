David Myers

David Myers, 87, of Amery, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.

David’s life is celebrated as a Father, Husband, brother and friend. A mentor of bodies and souls on and off the sports field to the end. Beloved of Christ, faithful and sure, David was a kind servant on earth for questioning minds with compassion for all, leaving no one behind. A treasure, a smile, prevailing in life. A joyful survivor through sorrow and strife. A teacher of wisdom – you’ve answered God’s call. He placed you on earth to share you with all.

