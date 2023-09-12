David Javes

David Alan Javes, age 72, of Amery, WI died on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Willow Ridge Healthcare in Amery.

David was born on August 7, 1951 in Minneapolis, MN.  He enlisted into the United States Navy in September of 1969 and was discharged in May of 1971.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.