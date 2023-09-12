David Javes Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Alan Javes, age 72, of Amery, WI died on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Willow Ridge Healthcare in Amery.David was born on August 7, 1951 in Minneapolis, MN. He enlisted into the United States Navy in September of 1969 and was discharged in May of 1971. A Military Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (N4063 Veterans Way, Spooner, WI).Williamson-White Funeral Home of Amery, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Amery Free Press E-Edition: September 12, 2023 Clear Lake posts shutout win over Elmwood/Plum City Girls tennis post win over Mondovi 2023 Polk County Centenarians Clayton volleyball defeats Clear Lake again Hanson’s performance helps volleyball defeats Cameron 2023 Fall Festival Medallion hunt is underway - Clue #3 Amery Woman’s Club celebrates historic dedication with community mural Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAmery Free Press E-Edition: August 22, 2023Amery Free Press E-Edition: August 15, 2023Amery Free Press E-Edition: August 29, 2023Amery Free Press E-Edition: September 5Hanson’s performance helps volleyball defeats Cameron2023 Fall Festival Medallion hunt is underway - Clue #3Amery Woman’s Club celebrates historic dedication with community muralVFW caresClear Lake posts shutout win over Elmwood/Plum CityIt is time to get comfortable with uncomfortable sex trafficking conversations Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Sep 13 Alcoholics Anonymous Wed, Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13 Human Trafficking 101 Wed, Sep 13, 2023 Sep 14 Polk County Democrats Meeting Thu, Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Sep 14, 2023 Sep 15 32nd Annual Quilt Show Fri, Sep 15, 2023 Sep 16 32nd Annual Quilt Show Sat, Sep 16, 2023 Sep 16 AA Medallion and Speaker Meeting Sat, Sep 16, 2023 Sep 16 Fall Festival Grande Parade Sat, Sep 16, 2023 Sep 16 Amery FFA Corn Maze Sat, Sep 16, 2023 Sep 17 Farm Toy Show Sun, Sep 17, 2023 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia +11 News Talents galore at the Miss Amery Talent Show Aug 31, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Music on the River sees epic success April Ziemer Aug 25, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +10 News Friday night fun in the 54001 Jul 27, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Deer Park and Wanderoos celebrate Jul 7, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +7 News Ice Cream Social is a hot success! Jul 6, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +9 News Clear Lake Heritage Days brings sun and smiles Jun 29, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Clayton Cheese Days kicks off summer Jun 23, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +9 News Oh what a weekend in Amery! Jun 23, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +26 News Homecoming 2022 April Ziemer Oct 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News National Night Out April Ziemer Updated Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
