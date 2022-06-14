David "Huey" Gillen passed away peacefully at Westfields Hospital on Sunday June 5th, 2022 with his wife by his side. He was the oldest of four children born to Charles (Bud) and Marion Gillen on March 23, 1950. Dave graduated from New Richmond High School in 1968 and UW Eau Claire college in 1973. He was an established business owner of Huey’s Bar in New Richmond for 43 years. He was known for his love of golf and was an accomplished golfer, with over seven hole in ones in his golfing career. He won numerous tournaments and club championships at New Richmond, Bristol Ridge and other surrounding golf courses and enjoyed playing golf in Arizona in his earlier years.
Dave will be forever remembered by his wife, Charlotte; step children, Brett and Bailey Johnson; sister, Judy Gillen; brother, Don (Denise) Gillen; sister in law, Deb Gillen and several nieces & nephews. Also missing Dave are his five beloved dogs who received many treats and back rubs throughout his days of retirement at home.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Charles Gillen; mother, Marion; brother, Greg Gillen; dear friend, Mike Walsh; and several other relatives, golfing friends and bar customers.
Per Dave’s wishes, there will be no funeral.
CullenCrea Funeral home is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.