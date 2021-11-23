David (Dave) Wayne Mertz, 69, of Deer Park, Wisconsin, passed away from his battle with cancer on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond, Wisconsin.
Dave was born October 30, 1952 to John and Hazel Mertz in Sioux Falls, SD. He lived in Sioux Falls and Salem, SD, then moved back to Sioux Falls before moving to Amery in 1969. He was a member of the 1970 undefeated Amery Warrior football team – the 2ndundefeated team in Amery’s football history. After graduating from Amery High School in 1971 he attended college at UW-River Falls. In December 1972 he was drafted into the Army. He did his basic and AIT training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. On September 8, 1973 he married Carolyn Gust in Deer Park. They made their home in Killeen, Texas. In December 1974 he was honorably discharged from the Army. They then moved to River Falls where Dave continued his broad area Art Education degree at UW-River Falls. He graduated in 1977 and obtained a teaching and coaching job in Belmont, Wis. He taught there for two years before moving to Deer Park. In 1980 he started working for Northern States Power (currently Xcel Energy) until he retired in October of 2011. Dave enjoyed many years of loving his grandchildren, creating watercolor paintings (both realism and abstract), and traveling to Orange Beach, AL, during his retirement.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents – John and Hazel Mertz and parents-in-law Clarence and Lorraine Gust. Dave is survived by his wife: Carolyn of Deer Park, his son: Michael (Theresa) Mertz of Woodbury, MN, daughter: Kathryn (Eric) Tarasewicz of River Falls, 4 grandchildren; Joseph and Jonathan Tarasewicz, Harper and Hayden Mertz, brother: Douglas (Connie) Mertz of Eden Prairie, MN, sister: Diane (Scott) Peterson of Highlands Ranch, CO, brothers-in-law; Bob (Karen) Gust of Fond du Lac, Bill Gust, Mercer, WI, nephews; Kevin (Colene), Kris (Charlotte) Kory (Diana) Mertz, Jason (Julie) Peterson, nieces; Kari (Dave) Carey, Stacy Gust-Braun (Steve), Jodie Gust, plusmany other relatives and friends.
A memorial service with an art exhibit of his work is planned for Saturday, November 27, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, 240 Elm Street W, Amery, WI 54001. His art exhibit and visitation will be from 1-3 pm, with his memorial service beginning at 3pm. Military honors will be after the service at the church and a private spring burial is planned at Calvary Cemetery, Deer Park. Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren – Joseph & Jonathan Tarasewicz and Harper & Hayden Mertz. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.