David Allen Bottolfson

David Allen Bottolfson, 78 years old, passed away December 6, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. He was born on April 3, 1944 in Amery, WI to Ethelyn and Lawrence Bottolfson.

David graduated from Amery High School in 1962. He married Barbara Beckon December 28, 1963 and two children were born; Kim and Mike.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.