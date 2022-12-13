Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..
Tonight
Cloudy with snow. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
David Allen Bottolfson, 78 years old, passed away December 6, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. He was born on April 3, 1944 in Amery, WI to Ethelyn and Lawrence Bottolfson.
David graduated from Amery High School in 1962. He married Barbara Beckon December 28, 1963 and two children were born; Kim and Mike.
He had Dave’s Concrete for 40 years and also snowplowed. When younger, he loved to snowmobile and golf. He always loved fishing, hunting and Budweiser with a glass of ice. He also loved feeding his deer and the birds.
David is preceded in death by his mother and father, sister Cynthia, mother and father-in-law Emil and Helen Beckon, sister-in-law Karen Schrock, brother-in-law Donald Schrock, sister-in-law Karen Bottolfson and granddaughter, Ashley.
He is survived by his wife, Barb; Daughter, Kim (Todd) Montgomery, Son, Mike; Grandsons Tyler (Sarah) Montgomery, Kyle (Erika) Montgomery, Nate (Kenzi) Bottolfson, Great-Grandsons Karson Bottolfson and Wesley Montgomery, and soon to be here Parker Bottolfson; his brother Gary Bottolfson, sisters Jane (Jeff) Warren and Janice (Scott) Loula, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
As stated by several who knew him, he was “one of a kind” ….. happy, loud, and enjoyed a goodtime. He will be missed!!
Visitation for David Bottolfson will be from 4 to 7pm on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Williamson – White Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at East Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Amery. Interment will follow at the East Immanuel Cemetery.
To view a video tribute and sign an online guestbook please visit www.williamsonwhite.com Arrangements were made with the Williamson White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.