Darlene “Tooty” I. Mueller was born on February 10th, 1969 to Melvin and Ida Packer at St. Croix Falls Memorial Hospital.
Her growing up years were spent in St. Croix Falls.
Darlene met Richard Mueller in 1985 and married on February 14th, 1989. A Daughter Jennifer was born July 1990 and a son Paul was born 1992. Darlene also had a daughter born in 1985 Kelly Jane.
Rick and Darlene and family lived outside of Milltown, WI where they ran their garage and towing business. Darlene loved to do the towing until her accident in May of 2017 that resulted in a severe back injury.
Darlene loved to help people. Giving rides, clothing and helped to all that needed help.
Darlene enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandkids, enjoyed metal detecting with the grand kids, gardening, buying storage lockers, sitting with Rick while he worked in their shop. She was able to do some tow truck driving after her injury and ride a long with Rick on long tow hauls, riding motorcycles, riding horses, and she enjoyed cutting with her chainsaw side by side with her husband Rick when getting ready for the winter.
Darlene was so selfless as she took care of her family and friends around her! If she heard that someone was in need of things she would try to contribute to help them.
Darlene is mourned by her husband Rick; daughters Jennifer and Kelly Jane; son Paul; grandchildren Rose, Onyx, Hazel, Isabella, Lulla and unborn grandchild; sisters Charlotte (Stuart), Colleen, Dorothy and Dawn (Kris); brothers Les, Lloyd (Karen) and Lee (Charmaine). Darlene is joined with Mary Huttner (Mueller); father, Melvin; mother, Ida; mother-in-law Mariam; father-in-law George.
A celebration of life will be held from 1:00PM – 4:00PM on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 at Angel’s Island Memorial Park & Playground in Milltown, Wisconsin.
You are invited to leave condolences, memories and photos at www.rowefh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Rowe Funeral Home in Luck, 715-472-2444 and the Northwest Wisconsin Cremation Center in Milltown, www.wicremationcenter.com.
