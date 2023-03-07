Darleen M. Wood age 89 of Clear Lake, WI, died at the Amery Hospital peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Darleen Mae Wood was born on April 22, 1933 in Deer Park, WI, the daughter of Lorne and Violet (Gluege) Eggert. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church, attended High Landing school and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1951. On August 18, 1951 Darleen was married to Robert Wood at Grace Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. Together they operated a dairy farm in Clear Lake for many years and raised 4 sons, Allen, Dale, Dean and Mark. In 1976, they moved to a smaller dairy farm just east of Clear Lake. In addition to farming, Darleen worked various jobs over the years including employment at Friday Canning, caretaker at the Centennial apartments, wallpapering, painting, cleaning, cooking and was always there to help others in need. After Roberts death in 2002, Darleen moved to the Village of Clear Lake where she has resided since 2006. She was also an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. In her spare time, Darleen enjoyed flea marketing, antiquing, collecting dishes and making donuts and bismarcks for her friends and family. She will be sorely missed by all those who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wood; her parents, Lorne and Violet Eggert; and brother, Larry Eggert and Brother in law, Robert Scheerer.
Darleen is survived by Sons, Allen (Carole) Wood - Nabb, IN, Dale (Chris) Wood - Clear Lake, WI, Dean (Joan) Wood - Parkman, WY, Mark Wood - Clear Lake, WI; Grandchildren, Jeremy (Rachelle Helin) Wood, Corey (Angie) Hornick, Adam (Dawn) Wood, Charity (Joshua) Carter, Justin (Josy) Wood, Jason (Billie Jo) Wood, Amy (Ben) Strobach, Jamie (Misty) Wood, Joshua Wood, Valerie Wood, Michael Wood, and Billy Wood; Many Great Grandchildren and Step Grandchildren; Brothers and Sisters, Sylvia Scheerer - South St. Paul, MN, Robert Eggert - Deer Park, WI, Dennis (Kathy) Eggert - Deer Park, WI, Karen (Chuck Jameson) Booth - Clear Lake, WI; Sister-in-Law, Sandy Eggert - Amery, WI; Many Nieces, Nephews, Family, and Friends.
Funeral Service is 11 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI. Visitation is Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake from 4 – 8 p.m. and one hour before the service at church on Monday. Clergy - Pastor William Brassow Organist - Judy Weber. Casketbearers - The Grandchildren of Darleen Wood. Interment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, WI.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.