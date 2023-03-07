Darleen M. Wood

Darleen M. Wood age 89 of Clear Lake, WI, died at the Amery Hospital peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Darleen Mae Wood was born on April 22, 1933 in Deer Park, WI, the daughter of Lorne and Violet (Gluege) Eggert. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church, attended High Landing school and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1951. On August 18, 1951 Darleen was married to Robert Wood at Grace Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. Together they operated a dairy farm in Clear Lake for many years and raised 4 sons, Allen, Dale, Dean and Mark. In 1976, they moved to a smaller dairy farm just east of Clear Lake. In addition to farming, Darleen worked various jobs over the years including employment at Friday Canning, caretaker at the Centennial apartments, wallpapering, painting, cleaning, cooking and was always there to help others in need. After Roberts death in 2002, Darleen moved to the Village of Clear Lake where she has resided since 2006. She was also an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. In her spare time, Darleen enjoyed flea marketing, antiquing, collecting dishes and making donuts and bismarcks for her friends and family. She will be sorely missed by all those who knew her.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.