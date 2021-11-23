Daniel Ramsey Patterson, age 71, of Amery, Wisconsin (formerly of South St. Paul) died suddenly on November 16, 2021. He is survived by only daughter, Sarah (Brian) Borgestad and granddaughters Brooklynn and Gabby; his life-long partner, Sue Koel and her daughters, Laura (Steve-deceased) Violet, Lisa Lawrence, Julie (Rick) Peterson, Amy (Joe) Karpenske, and their children; mother, AnnaMae Patterson, siblings: Linda (Dick) Kolnberger, Patti (Mike) Peyer, Tom Patterson, John (Donna) Patterson, Matthew (Diane-deceased) Patterson, Mark Patterson, and Midge (Joel) Jackson, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by Father, Roy R. Patterson, and sister, Catherine Zahradka.
Dan proudly served in the US Navy and received the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, and Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star. He was a jack of all trades and loved his life on the farm. His family and friends will remember him as the “Big” Brother keeping us “little” kids in line. Dan could tell stories with his dry sense of humor and crack a joke without laughing. He enjoyed fishing contests with his granddaughters at the cabin. He will be dearly missed.
Private service will be held at a future date with burial at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to daughter, Sarah.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.