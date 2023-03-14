Daniel O. Olson, age 80 of Clear Lake, WI died on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN surrounded by his family. Dan had overcome pancreatic cancer, a triple bypass, and numerous other surgeries, and a tragic fall on the ice was what took him from us.
Daniel Olaf Olson was born on August 3, 1942 in St. Cloud, MN. He was the son of Axel E. Olson and Marceline (Deering) Olson. He had an older sister, Elizabeth, and a brother Axel Jr. They lived in St. Cloud until 1945 and then moved to Long Siding, MN, where his parents owned a night club. The kids enjoyed riding their trikes and bikes around the dance hall, and their job was to sweep and clean. He went to Princeton Public School K-2. In 1949 they moved back to St. Cloud. Dan went to St. Anthony’s Grade School grades 3-6. Next, he attended Central Jr. High for grades 7-9, and then St. Cloud Tech for grades 10-12. He attended H.B. Goef Vocational School along with high school for a three-year electronic tech program. Dan had an electronic repair shop in his parents’ basement during high school.
Dan graduated in 1959 at 16 years old and entered the U.S. Navy at age 17. He attended Class A Fire Control Technician school. Upon graduation he went aboard the USS Stoddard and completed many cruises and various actions, including the Cuban Blockade. Dan was discharged Aug. 1963 and reenlisted Dec. 1963 after President Kennedy’s assassination. He went aboard the USS Brister and served in Vietnam through Apr. 1966.
In May, 1966 Dan started at Fabri-Tech, until 1967. On Aug. 28, 1966, he met Judy Pittman. It was love at first sight! They were married Oct. 24, 1966.
Dan started Dan’s Radio and TV in May, 1967 at Glenwood City, in the back of the Gamble Store. Then in Nov. 1967, he bought out the existing TV store in Clear Lake and served the community until the building was sold in 2003. Dan started working as an electronic technician at Rice Lake Weighing Systems on Sept. 11, 2000, and he retired in June of 2005.
Dan has been an avid model railroader since 1990. He has built many railroads for customers, friends and himself. His biggest joy has been sharing his hobby with his six grandsons. Dan loved to go to the model railroad shows, garage sales, and auctions. Dan made many friends through his hobby. He enjoyed attending his grandson’s concerts, games, and events. He was so proud of them!
Dan loved to play piano, guitar, and sing. He enjoyed being in the Navy band playing the tenor saxophone. He also sang with the church choir. He was a member for years of the Clear Lake Civic and Commerce, the Lions Club, West Akers Lutheran Church near Prairie Farm and a lifetime member of the Clear Lake VFW.
Dan was a devoted husband, father and grandpa. Dan and Judy had three daughters. Rebecca was their first joy on Oct. 1, 1967. Then came Darla on Aug. 13, 1970, and then Heather on Oct. 20, 1975. He was so proud of his girls.
He was preceded in death by his father, Axel E. Olson; mother, Marceline (Deering) Olson; infant sister Axeen; brother, Axel Jr.; and daughter, Darla; and in-laws, Delores and Harry Pittman. Brother in-laws, Gaylord and Leslie Pittman and nephews Charles and Dustin Pittman.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy; daughters, Rebecca Peterson (Dan), and Heather Huebner (David); grandsons, Owen, Blaine, Landon and Nathan Peterson, and Zachary and Carter Huebner; sister, Elizabeth Abisch (Joseph), who lives in Florida. Brother and sisters in-laws, Eugene and Yvonne Pittman, Verna Pittman, and Kathy Pittman, along with numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorial Service on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12 pm from the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake, WI. Clergy - Pastor Mark Woeltge. Visitation - Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 9 am -12 pm at the United Covenant Church. Interment at a later date - Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, WI. Military Honors - Clear Lake All Veterans Honor Guard.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
