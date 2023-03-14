Daniel O. Olson

Daniel O. Olson, age 80 of Clear Lake, WI died on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN surrounded by his family. Dan had overcome pancreatic cancer, a triple bypass, and numerous other surgeries, and a tragic fall on the ice was what took him from us.

Daniel Olaf Olson was born on August 3, 1942 in St. Cloud, MN. He was the son of Axel E. Olson and Marceline (Deering) Olson. He had an older sister, Elizabeth, and a brother Axel Jr. They lived in St. Cloud until 1945 and then moved to Long Siding, MN, where his parents owned a night club. The kids enjoyed riding their trikes and bikes around the dance hall, and their job was to sweep and clean. He went to Princeton Public School K-2. In 1949 they moved back to St. Cloud. Dan went to St. Anthony’s Grade School grades 3-6. Next, he attended Central Jr. High for grades 7-9, and then St. Cloud Tech for grades 10-12. He attended H.B. Goef Vocational School along with high school for a three-year electronic tech program. Dan had an electronic repair shop in his parents’ basement during high school. 

