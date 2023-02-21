Daniel Michaelson

Daniel Lowell Michaelson, age 88, passed away on February 16, 2023, at Amery Hospital with his wife, Ruth, by his side. He was born January 19, 1935, the son of George and Olga (Richardson) Michaelson, in Georgetown Township, Polk County, WI.
Daniel asked Jesus into his life at an early age. He was baptized and joined East Balsam Baptist Church. After he married Ruth (Zellmar Dietrich) on June 13, 1987, he transferred membership to First Baptist Church in Amery. He taught Sunday School classes and served as a Deacon and Elder.
Daniel attended school at Blake for eight years and graduated from Milltown High School. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, and taught school until his retirement. Daniel and Ruth were antique dealers during his retirement.
Daniel had several hobbies. He enjoyed collecting rocks and displaying them. He had a school room set up in their basement, and he loved reading to the “little ones” who visited them. Gardening was a passion and their yard reflects his work. He also enjoyed the Norwegian Club.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, George and Olga Michaelson, and his sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Robert Holin, and step-daughter Kandy Karuschak.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth, brother David (Joan) Michaelson and sister Esther (Harry) Haselius, step-children Kathy (Gary) Snelling, Ed (Lisa) Dietrich, grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Daniel loved his wife with all his heart but loved his Savior more.
A visitation took place at the Williamson-White Funeral Home on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. On Monday, February 20, 2023, a Funeral Service was held at 11:00 am at Journey Church, 131 East Broadway in Amery. A luncheon at the church followed the funeral service. Burial took place following the luncheon at the Clear Lake Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
