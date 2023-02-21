Daniel Michaelson

Daniel Lowell Michaelson, age 88, passed away on February 16, 2023, at Amery Hospital with his wife, Ruth, by his side. He was born January 19, 1935, the son of George and Olga (Richardson) Michaelson, in Georgetown Township, Polk County, WI.

Daniel asked Jesus into his life at an early age. He was baptized and joined East Balsam Baptist Church. After he married Ruth (Zellmar Dietrich) on June 13, 1987, he transferred membership to First Baptist Church in Amery. He taught Sunday School classes and served as a Deacon and Elder.

