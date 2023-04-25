Dan Rosenbush

Dan Rosenbush, age 57, a resident of Sarona, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 19th, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Daniel John Rosenbush was born on November 22, 1965, in Minneapolis, MN to parents John and Shirley (Henrikson) Rosenbush. He graduated from Amery High School in 1984, and continued his education at UW-River Falls. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education, with a minor in Math Education from UW-River Falls in 1990. On August 19, 1989, he was united in marriage to Susan Olson at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner. After graduating from college, they moved to the Sarona area.

