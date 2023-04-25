Dan Rosenbush, age 57, a resident of Sarona, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 19th, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Daniel John Rosenbush was born on November 22, 1965, in Minneapolis, MN to parents John and Shirley (Henrikson) Rosenbush. He graduated from Amery High School in 1984, and continued his education at UW-River Falls. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education, with a minor in Math Education from UW-River Falls in 1990. On August 19, 1989, he was united in marriage to Susan Olson at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner. After graduating from college, they moved to the Sarona area.
From his college graduation to his unexpected death, Dan was an educator and coach for the Spooner Area School District. He began his teaching career as long-term substitute, continued by being involved in a self-contained classroom, finally landing in the math department where he would spend the rest of his life. Initially, Dan taught math in the high school but, ended his career as a middle school math teacher. In addition, Dan coached softball and girls’ basketball for most of his career. He officiated volleyball, earning his way to the state level twice, and softball for several years.
Shortly after his oldest daughter was born, he and his family opened up a small retail gift shop with an emphasis on outdoor living, The Garden Shed. He spent many weekends in the summer visiting with guests that became friends as the years progressed.
As his children grew, they became more involved in 4H, which in turn brought animals to the Rosenbush Farm, specifically horses, sheep and a couple miniature donkeys. Dan thoroughly enjoyed being a hobby farmer, he was so proud of his children and our flock of sheep. Spring lambing season was one of his favorite times of the year! He loved sharing our livestock at every level; local, regional, state and even national. Dan spent his entire career working with students through 4H, FFA and the Fair Board, and loving every minute of it!
Dan is survived by his wife, Susie of Sarona, children; Kate Rosenbush of Sarona, Jackie (Matt Vosberg) Rosenbush of Sarona; mother, Shirley Rosenbush of Deronda; siblings, Dave (Heidi) Rosenbush of Osceola, Christine (Matt) Krarup of Deronda, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends. Dan was preceded in death by his father, John Rosenbush, and father in-law, Jack Olson, aunts, uncles, and grandparents.
A public visitation for Dan Rosenbush will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 pm, in the Antholz Gym at the Spooner Middle School. The Antholz gym was a special place for Dan as this is where he spent many years coaching and officiating. A private funeral will be held at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Sarona with Fr. Phil Juza as Celebrant. Internment will be held at a later date. Spooner Funeral Home is assisting the family an online condolence may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
