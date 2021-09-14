Daimian Neilin’ Weiss passed away unexpectedly on June 23rd, 2021 in Cumberland, WI at age 19. He was born on August 14th, 2001 to Christopher Weiss & Melissa Pohl at the Cumberland Healthcare Medical Center in Cumberland, WI. Daimian was the baby of the family and loved by so many. He was his friends and family’s greatest confidant and fiercest protector. He was the one person we all knew we could count on and would be there no matter what. Daimian truly valued and put his family and friends first always. Even though his time here on Earth was cut short way to soon Daimian lived every second he had to the fullest. He spent countless hours hunting for the perfect deer, fishing at all his favorite lakes and getting his hands dirty working on vehicles. Although he didn’t get to travel to all the places, he wanted to go he loved to travel whether it was a road trip or exploring an entirely new place in a new state. The rest of his time could be found spending time with his family and friends. Daimian will be remembered for many things, but the ones that will ring true for all of us is his one-of-a-kind, free-spirited soul, with the biggest heart we’ve ever known. The big contagious laugh and smile he had that was sure to get you smiling too or his strong-willed ability to face every challenge directly and the love he had for all those he cared so deeply about. Daimian Neilin’ Weiss you will be so deeply missed and forever remain in our hearts.
He leaves behind: His parents, Melissa Pohl & Christopher (Kelly) Weiss; His brother & sisters, Destiny Weiss, Ariel Weiss, Krystalaina (Dylan) Davidson and Adrian Moskal ; His nieces and nephews, Aiden Davidson, Delano Moskal, Rosalee Moskal, Sophia Moskal & Raelynn Forde;
His grandparents, Bonnie Peterson, Robin Pohl and Ronald (Linda) Weiss; Daimian is proceeded in death by: Grandpa Neil Pohl and Great Grandparents Ed and Irene Pohl, Millie and Reuben Anderson, Jake Peterson, Betty and Orville Weiss and Beverley (Delano) Hovey
Memorial Service at First Lutheran Church - Clear Lake, WI, Wednesday, September 15th at 2 P.M. Interment at Clear Lake Cemetery - Clear Lake, WI. Celebration of Life to follow at Clear Lake Park - Main Shelter.
