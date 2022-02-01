Curtis Craig Wright

(Dec. 11th, 1965 – Dec. 19th, 2021)
Curtis ‘Curt’ Craig Wright, age 56 of Eau, Claire WI, passed away unexpectedly in a fatal car accident early Sunday, December 19th, 2021 on his way to work at Fleet Farm – Chippewa Falls Distribution Center.
Curt was born in Stillwater, MN to Thomas E. & Sandra J. (Trout Krongard) Wright. Curt attended Pre-K through 7th grade in the Stillwater School District. His father, Tom, was a Cub Scout Leader. Curt and brother Greg learned the value and satisfaction of a job well done through their father’s scouting experience. Curt experienced life lessons through his church family at St. Peters UCC, Stillwater. At ages 12 and 13, Curt learned valuable skills as paper boy. In 1979, just before Curt began 8th grade, the Wright family moved to their 80-acre farm in the Clear Lake/Clayton, WI area to experience country living.
Curt was confirmed at United Covenant Church of Clear Lake. Curt welcomed the opportunity to help neighbors with farm work. He also enjoyed serving others, praying for them, and asking the Lord for daily guidance.
Curt was a 1984 graduate of Clear Lake High School. He attended CVTC studying Auto Body in Eau Claire and chose to live in Eau Claire area throughout his working years.
In the announcement of Curt’s untimely death, Curt’s employer of four years stated, “Curt was a kind soul who always had a smile on his face and was proud of his work.”
His pride and joy was his motorcycle. Curt was most content when spending time with his brother and closest friend Greg.
They enjoyed cycling together on country roads. Together they regularly enjoyed visiting Mom at Evergreen.
Curt is predeceased by his father Tom Wright, paternal grandparents, Earl “Jake” and Georgia Wright, maternal grandparents, Rose Trout and Herbert and Ethel Krongard, stepfather, Donovan J “Ole” Olson, aunt and uncles.
Curt is lovingly remembered by his mother “Sandy” Wright Olson of Amery WI and brother Greg Wright of Clayton WI. Curt was favorite uncle to Hilary Wright, Eliot (Kacie) and daughters Autumn, Amy and Adriana; Adrian (Kim) and son Axel; and Isaiah Wright. Also remembered by uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends. Curt Wright will be long remembered by those who benefited from his willingness to help others and for his very unique sense of humor and quick wit!
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at United Covenant Church, Jct. Hwy 63 & JJ, Clear Lake WI 54005 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Pastor Daniel M. Pearson is officiating. Lunch to follow in dining room. Elevator available. www.unitedcovchurch.com, 715-263-2665
Memories can be sent to: sandrajolson54005@gmail.com.
