Curtis B. Nordby, 82, of rural Prairie Farm, WI passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
Curtis B. Nordby was born on November 27, 1938 in Vance Creek, Wisconsin, the son of Clarence and Ovidia (Rye) Nordby. He grew up in Vance Creek Township, was baptized and confirmed at West Aker’s Lutheran Church, attended Clear Lake schools and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1956. On June 28, 1958 Curt married his high school sweetheart Cleo (Priebe) Nordby at West Akers Church in Prairie Farm, WI. Together they raised four children, Julie, Terry, Jeffrey, and Scott. Curt farmed with his family, drove semi- truck and went on to installing and repairing water pumps and furnaces. In retirement, he developed a passion for fishing on Lake Superior and enjoyed sharing that passion with friends and his many grandchildren. Curt and Cleo spent many summers in their second “home,” their camper in Washburn, Wisconsin with a view of Lake Superior. He served on both the West Akers Church council and cemetery for a number of years, had an appreciation for a well-manicured lawn, and loved a good card game, especially cribbage. Curt will be known for his mischievous smile and dry sense of humor. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by: Parents- Clarence and Ovidia Nordby. Siblings: David (Jean) Nordby, Andy (Edwina) Nordby, Sylvia (Robert) Davidson, Betty (Ernest) Newville, Jean (Lee) Silverberg and Alice (Wayne) Kuhl. Daughters: Julie (Nordby) DeNio and Terry Nordby. Grandchild: Dylan DeNio.
He is survived by Cleo, his wife of 63 years, and his sons Jeffrey and Scott. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Samantha Michaelson, Chase (Amanda) Nordby, Rhea (Brent) Kaczmarski, Michael (Kayla) Michaelson, Rachel Nordby, Bethany (Jordan) Olson, Mikayla Nordby, Rayvette DeNio. And 13 great-grandchildren: Seth, Corbin, Jazlyn, Aubrie, Iyla, Elaine, Aspyn, Thatcher, Eli, Emma, Ava, Addie, Carson. And many other family members and friends.
There will be a Visitation & Celebration of Curtis’s life on Sunday, September 26th from 4-8 pm at First Lutheran Church of Arland in Clayton, WI with coffee and cookies being served.
Funeral Service on Monday, September 27th at 11 am at First Lutheran Church of Arland in Clayton, WI. There will be lunch served following the funeral service. The burial will be at West Akers Church in Prairie Farm, WI after the funeral services. Clergy - Rev. Tim Vettrus. Music - Larry Jerome. Pallbearers: Jeffery Nordby, Scott Nordby, Chase Nordby, Michael Michaelson, Tom Kuhl, Gary Newville.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home of Clear Lake, WI handled the arrangements
