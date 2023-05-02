Craig A. Benware

The last page in the book of Craig has been written. As the sun rose on the morning of April 24, 2023, Craig said good bye to his earthly life and found peace. The daily struggles with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis are gone and now he can breathe. He said it was inevitable and was ready to go, but was sad to think of what he will be missing.

Craig Alan Benware was born on November 12, 1947 in Newport, Vermont, the son of Janet A. (Smith) & George J. Benware, Jr. He was the eldest of three, along with his sister Gail & brother Scott. Craig attended Eastside Elementary School and graduated from Kimball Union Academy. He attended Purdue University and graduated from Colorado State with a degree in dairy science. Craig had many occupations, including herdsman in Greeley, CO, a Vermont State Trooper, a plant manager at Golden Valley Foods and AFP (formerly Land O Lakes). He was a dairy farmer in Augusta, WI and a sheep farmer in Clear Lake, WI. Craig worked at Monarch Paving, Madeline Island State Park, Madeline Island Golf course and as a door greeter and slave laborer at Bergmann’s Greenhouse’s in Clayton, WI. “I work for food”. The job he was most proud of was serving as Polk County Sheriff from 1988 - 1996 where he served his people well.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.