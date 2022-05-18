Connor & Emily Albee

Heaven gained two angels on the morning of Thursday, May 12, 2022, when 6-year-old Conner Dean "Burger Boy" Albee and his five-year-old sister, Emily Rae "Milkshake" Albee succumbed to a house fire in the City of Barron. Donald L. and Chandra (Westerberg) Albee welcomed Conner to their family on June 20, 2015, then Emily on November 14, 2016.
Conner, whose favorite color was green, had a keen interest in dinosaurs, enjoyed playing Mine Craft, singing and dancing. Emily shared his passion for song and dance, but preferred pink and purple. Her interests included art, drawing, writing, and she was a real help to her mom on projects around the house, including laundry.
These two loving, kind and beautiful souls leave precious memories with their mom, Chandra (Noah Warner) Westerberg of Barron; older brother, Trent; grandparents: Arlyn and Leona Westerberg and Pamela Thompson and Donald R. Albee; aunts and uncles: Stephanie (Sam) Moyer of Kingsford, AZ, Gina (Paul) Sessions of Eau Claire, Sheri (Jeremy) Gross of Big Lake, MN, Derrick and Jessie Haley; many cousins and other relatives.
A celebration of the lives of Conner, Emily and their dad, Donnie Albee will be held from 10 am - 2 pm on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Northern Lakes Community Church in Cumberland followed immediately by a worship service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
