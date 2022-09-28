Charon Lynne (Klevgard) Zemke

Charon Lynne (Klevgard) Zemke of Amery, WI passed away on September 15th, 2022, at 86 in Inver Grove Heights, MN. Charon was born in Thief River Falls, MN to Clayton and Christine Klevgard. She grew up in Eleva, WI. When she was 13 years old her mother, who was also her teacher in the one room school she attended, passed away unexpectedly. Charon went on to graduate from high-school and attended training in the Twin Cities. She worked for years at Armour meat packing, going on to retire from Prudential Insurance. She was an avid bowler her whole life and she also loved to garden. Later in life she met her second husband, Paul Zemke, who preceded her in death in 2016. While married to Paul, she discovered her passion for golf which gave her years of joy. She is survived by her daughter Pamela (Frank) LaManna, son Brian (Kelly) Marsolek; Grandchildren Jennifer (Ryan) LaBore, Vanessa (Jeremiah) Berg, Alicia LaManna, Lorena and Alex Marsolek; Great-grandchildren Estella, Frankie, Izabella, Kye, Lyliana, and Azaylea. Funeral Services will be held at the Williamson-White Funeral Home, 222 Harriman Avenue N., Amery, WI on Saturday, October 1, 2022 with a prayer service at 1:45 PM and visitation from 2-4 PM. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.

