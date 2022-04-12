Charlotte M. Christensen (Stenberg) took her final walk with God on April 1, 2022. She was born in Luck, Wisconsin on June 5, 1935, to Alvin and Agnes Stenberg. She loved doing crafts, camping, travelling, and playing cards. She especially loved spending time with her children and their children. She had been a hairdresser for many years, and ended her work years doing office jobs. She had been active in Eastern Star and joined her husband in creating Pasco Loafers, a camping group in Florida. She had been active in Church activities, also worked as Church Secretary.
She leaves behind Daughters Dona (Stan), and Judy (David) and Son David (Debbie) along with 8 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren, as well as many relatives and friends.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, sister, husband and one infant daughter.
Visitation was held on Friday, April 8th, 2022, from 4pm to 7pm at Williamson-White Funeral Home, 222 Harriman Ave North, Amery Wisconsin and for 1 hour prior to services at the Church. The funeral service took place on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11am at First Lutheran Church in Amery, Wisconsin with Pastor Tim Bjorge officiating. Interment followed services at the Amery Cemetery.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
