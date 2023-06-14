Charles J. Hughes, 90, of Amery, Wisconsin, passed away on June 5, 2023.
Charles Jacob Hughes was born in Brandon, Wisconsin to John and Ruth Hughes on September 5, 1932. He attended Lakeside Grade School and graduated from Amery High School in 1950. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the Army from 1952-1954. He began working at the Amery Post Office and became the city’s first letter carrier. He served on the Amery Fire Department, Lion’s Club and was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
Charles is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jacie; sister, June Stephens; brother, David (Jill) Hughes; children, Lynn (Mike) Pickard of Amery; John (Mona) Hughes of Andover, MN; Brian (Kathy) Hughes of Fairbanks, AK; Steve (Lilia) Hughes of Palmer, AK; grandchildren, Matthew (Lori) Pickard, Katie (Bill) Elmer, Susie (Matt) Thayer, Marc (Molly) Hughes, Elizabeth (Jacob) Davis, Jacob (Erin) Hughes, James (Shawna) Hughes, Joseph (Dani) Hughes, Jackie (Dustin) Renner, Jennifer (Clay) Renner, Jessica (Dennis) Gallager, Jasmine Bujak, Jannelle Hughes, Johanna Hughes. Also, 37 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; sisters and their spouses: Mary and Ed Buchholtz, Lillian and Glenn Long, Alice and Harvey Anderson, Helen and Jack Hollerung, Erna and Roy Jacobsen, Phyllis and Jake Sandmann; brother-in-law, Aldy Stephens; sister-in-law, Sharon Hughes, and great-granddaughter Kali Laqua.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Amery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at East Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery following the lunch.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.