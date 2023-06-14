Charles J. Hughes

Charles J. Hughes, 90, of Amery, Wisconsin, passed away on June 5, 2023.

Charles Jacob Hughes was born in Brandon, Wisconsin to John and Ruth Hughes on September 5, 1932. He attended Lakeside Grade School and graduated from Amery High School in 1950. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the Army from 1952-1954. He began working at the Amery Post Office and became the city’s first letter carrier. He served on the Amery Fire Department, Lion’s Club and was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

