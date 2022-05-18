Charles “Charlie” Alexson, 83, passed away on May 12, 2022, at the Amery Memory Care Center in Amery, Wisconsin, from complications related to Alzheimer's disease. He was born on October 11, 1938, in Brule, Wisconsin, to Edwin and Elsie (Niemi) Alexson. Charlie attended UW-Stout and the University of Minnesota for three years. He met his wife, Patricia “Pat” Notham, in St. Paul through their mutual friend, Web Hart. Charlie and Pat had four children and enjoyed over 50 years of marriage.
Born to second generation Finnish parents, Charlie was very proud of his heritage. He said that he had built (or co-built) more than 15 saunas in his lifetime. He grew up in a largely Finnish community near Lake Superior, and working on the ore boats sailing the lake was one of his many jobs as a young man.
Charlie spent the largest part of his professional career as a mechanical engineer. He retired as a Senior Project Engineer from 3M after working there for more than 20 years, during which time he invented and co-invented 11 patented devices and procedures. Before that, he worked for G.T. Schjeldahl and did freelance industrial design work. Charlie also owned a Cousin Jenny’s sandwich franchise for a time and worked as a building contractor in suburban Minneapolis.
Charlie had a number of hobbies and interests. As an avid sportsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons, relatives, and friends. There were yearly trips to the Boundary Waters, Canada, and Alaska. Deer hunting always took place at The Palace in Brule, WI. Charlie was an avid golfer and enjoyed tennis and cross-country skiing. His other pursuits included Native American sculpture, painting, and traditional Eastern healing. He liked to teach things to his kids and their friends, as well as his grandchildren, passing on his knowledge of a wide range of subjects from building construction to poker.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his grandson, Izaac Hartmann. He is survived by his brother, Clifford (Donna) Alexson of Andover, MN, and his children, Lisa (Bob) Hartmann of Wurtsboro, NY; Clayton (Sue Stark) Alexson of Deerwood, MN; Peter (Marie) Alexson of Homer, AK; and Michael (Jackie) Alexson of Deer Park, WI. There are also seven grandchildren: Frances (Steve Katz) Hartmann, Heather (Jarrett) Parks, Elizabeth (Erik Blow) Alexson, Michael Alexson, Katherine (Jon Haaversen) Alexson, Mia Alexson, and Lake Alexson. His great grandchildren are Maddy Parks, Mason Parks, and Theo Hartmann Katz.
A celebration of Charlie’s life will be held at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery on Monday, May 23, with an 11:00 AM visitation and 12:00 PM service, followed by lunch at the Amery Golf Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness at www.friends-bwca.org. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
