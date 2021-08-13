Charles Block

Charles (Charlie) William Block, 77, of Harrison Arkansas, formerly of the Chisago Lakes, Minnesota area, passed away August 11, 2021 from complications of COVID-19.
Charles William Block was born February 13, 1944 in St. Paul MN. He was the second of three children born to Walter and Ruth (Camplin) Block.
Charlie graduated in 1962 from St. Paul’s Washington High School, later that year on September 20th, he married Elizabeth (Betty) Rudebeck.
Together they built a life in the Chisago Lakes area with their children Steve and Cheri.
Charlie spent 42 years working at Paper Calmenson, starting in the Steel Warehouse and ending his career as Head of Building Maintenance.
Charlie was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and bird watching. He was a very handy guy who enjoyed keeping himself busy with a variety of home improvements. Most of all, Charlie enjoyed spending time with his family and his fur babies. He spent many years cheering on his children and grandchildren at a variety of sporting and extra-curricular events.
In 2016, Charlie and Betty retired to Arkansas, but enjoyed making trips home for family events and Charlie’s yearly “Class of ‘62” reunions.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ruth, Mother and Father-In-Law Myrtle and Vernon Billick, Brother-In-Laws Hartley Reed, Dave Rudebeck and Burt Lorring. Sister-In-Law Chris Ramsay and Daughter-In-Law Sharon Block.
Left to mourn Charlie are his wife of almost 59 years, Betty,
children Steve Block of Amery, WI. and Cheri (Justin Kennetz) Salokar of Forest Lake, MN.
Grandchildren April (Joshua) Ziemer, Kelly Lathrop, Lisa (Nathen) Jansen, Spencer Salokar, Emit Salokar, Ashli Salokar, Robby Frank and Great-Grandchildren Rylee, Reagan, Maddy, Maverick, Jace, Jocelyn and Jameson.
Sister Barb Reed, Brother Bob (Amber) Block, Sisters-In-Law Nancy Lorring and Barb (Jerry) Ramsay. Brothers-In-Law Mark (Leah) Billick and Keith Ramsay; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services for Charlie will be determined at a later date.
