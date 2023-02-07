Char Lea Barney was born on October 22, 1976 to Kathy and Charlie Barney. They lived in rural Amery, WI. Char's brother, Jason, was about three years older. Char was a sweet little baby girl. Now and then she had bouts of colic that shortened her mom and dad's sleep, but she soon grew out of that phase. Since their home was close to Grandpa Bruner's farm, not far from Grandma Ione and Grandpa John Barney's farm and close to many aunts and uncles, Char was surrounded by lots of family and friends. Char was baptized and confirmed at Elim Lutheran Church in Range, WI. Grandma Barney sewed countless outfits for her little granddaughter and they enjoyed many days together. Char attended and graduated from Amery high school in 1994 and then ventured out and found an apartment in town. Her first job was at Amery Constant Care nursing home as a dietary aide. It was not uncommon for Char to go out of her way accommodating personal food requests and it didn't take long for word about this gesture of kindness to spread. It was during this time that Char drove into the parking lot one afternoon to show off her very first car wanting to take Aunt Rose for a ride. She was so proud and it was a beauty. It is important to mention that somewhere along the way prior to this, Char had acquired the nickname "Babe" by her aunties. It is just seemed to fit. Now and then she would be jokingly teased about it but Babe stuck in the minds of her mom and aunties. Her second job was as a dietary aide at The Golden Age Manor in Amery, and she continually became more familiar with food preparation and customer service.
Char had an ARTSIE uniqueness in most every aspect of her life. She was particular about her clothes, hair styles, aromas like incense, sprays, wax melts and a wide range of music to name a few. She often leaned towards red and black with blue jeans. Char's outstanding scrapbooks were very artistically detailed. She was a flower child Hippie in her own time. Another special interest she had was fishing. Her first and favorite rod was an UGLY STIK which hooked her up with many largemouth bass. Char wouldn't miss watching the Olympic Games and scouted out genuine Olympic hats and berets, while also keeping an eye open for baseball or stocking caps.
Babe's October 22nd birthdays were often celebrated with the six aunties at Calderwood. The restaurant was always decorated for Halloween and each staff member dressed in costume. There was laughter, stories, gifts, wonderful food and at the end of every dinner one single shot of Drambuie would be sipped and passed around the table. We called it "The HANKY" toast to Babe. It is just another example of how a tradition can begin and continue.
Char had two beautiful kittens named River and Rain. They loved her as much as she loved them. Many friendships were made from her early childhood well into her adult life. Dale Bergstad was a treasured part of her life. She was a tender, gentle soul, thoughtful, generous and had a gift of lighthearted, witty conversation followed by a genuine smile. Like most humans, Char traveled down her own particular path in life with ups and downs. Char's best friend was her mother, Kathy. When she was a little girl spending an overnighter with Aunt Rose, they watched the movie "Ann of Green Gables". Since then they decided to call each other "Kindred Spirits". She remains a "Kindred Spirit" available to anyone.
Char was preceded in death by her Grandparents Glen and Norma Bruner, Grandparents John and Ione Barney and Uncle Melvin Barney.
She is survived by her mother, Kathy (Harvey) Letson of Amery WI; father Charles (Karen) Barney, of Clear Lake, WI; brother Jason (Jodi) of Clear Lake; nieces and nephews, Katie (Tyler) Lindsey, Kelsie Barney and Tristan Barney; great nephews, Jakob Roethe and Jace Klar Hall and great niece Kylie Klar Hall. She is also survived by her Aunts, Janet (John) Smith, Jean Bruner, Rosie (Rick) Stener, Susie Lindholm (John Salwei), Sheri (Bob) Rassmussen, Kathy (Dennis) Nelson; her Uncle Jim Barney; Cousins Matthew (Janelle) Smith, Jenny (Nick) Eastman, Lee Coleman, Kent (Wendy) Coleman, Stacy (Danny) Matson, Jeremy (Janelle) Paulson, Garrison (Kirsten) Lindholm, Josh (Kim) Gould, Jacob (Erin) Gould and Richie Nelson as well as her half sister Laura (Ryan) Carlson and half brother Matthew (Amber) Barney.
A visitation to celebrate Char’s life took place on Monday, February 6, 2023 from 4 to 7pm at the Williamson White Funeral Home in Amery. Interment will take place at a later date at the Free Mission Cemetery in rural Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.