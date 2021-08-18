On Saturday, August 21, 2021, we are celebrating the life of Catherine Ann Thompson, originally of Amery, WI who passed away December 29, 2019, in her home in Ladysmith, WI.
Catherine Ann was born on November 17, 1939 in Amery to Ralph and Eulalia Thompson. She was the baby of the family, born after Don, Dode, Gordon (Torchy), Gene, Anita, Betty, Carmen, Carol and Gerald (Red). She is survived by Dode and Red and many nieces and nephews.
In her final years, Catherine Ann was lovingly cared for by Rhonda Parker and her family at the Parker House in Ladysmith.
The funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11 a.m., followed by burial at the Amery Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:00 am prior to the service at the church. A reception for the family will be held at Amery Ale Works following the burial. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
