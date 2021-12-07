Carrie Jo E. Gullickson, age 40 of Amery, WI passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Our Guardian Angel - Carrie Jo Elizabeth Gullickson was born on October 31, 1981 in Amery, WI the daughter of Nancy (Klinger) and Marvin Aeschliman. She grew up in the Reeve area and attended Clear Lake Schools. From a young age, Carrie was unable to work outside her home. Over the years she lived in and around Clear Lake and Clayton and currently made her home in Amery.
Carrie had the biggest heart and would give you the shirt off her back. She would help anybody who needed it, even if she didn’t know them, she had a heart of gold. Carrie’s pride and joy was her son, Austin, who was born on December 28, 2007. She always referred to him as her little peanut. Carrie loved spending time with him and watching him play his video games. She always looked forward seeing and hearing about his day.
Carrie loved spending time with family and friends, whether it was just to BS for a bit. Carrie especially enjoyed hanging out and spending time with her best friend Travis Roth. They had a special bond, she loved him like a brother. Every time he came to see her it would put a smile on her face.
She is very well loved and will be greatly missed by so many people. Carrie fought a hard battle with her living condition, but she did it with courage and quiet dignity. She is finally at peace.
She is survived by her Son – Austin; Boyfriend - Albert H. Allman III; Parents - Nancy and Marvin Aeschliman; Bio-dad - George (Dorothy) Malloy; Sisters - Beth (Mike) Smith, Cassie (Leo) Nichols, and Mykeila Aeschliman; Brother - Joel Aeschliman; and Many Nieces and Nephews.
Carrie is proceeded in death by many grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11 am, with a visitation at the church from 10 – 11 am.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI is handling the arrangements.
