Carolyn Colleen Anderson

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Carolyn (“Carrie”) Colleen Anderson, a beloved mother, grandmother, and devout follower of Jesus Christ. She departed from this world too soon on September 9, 2023, leaving a legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering faith that will forever be cherished by her family and friends.

Born on March 9, 1968, Carrie was the daughter of David and Rosemary Myers, and she grew up in Amery, Wisconsin. She worked as a real estate agent in Osceola, Wisconsin for many years while raising her family. Carrie had a warm and funny personality that drew people to her. Her smile was contagious, and her heart was open to everyone she met. She had a unique ability to make people feel loved, accepted, and valued.

