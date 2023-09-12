Carolyn Colleen Anderson

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Carolyn (“Carrie”) Colleen Anderson, a beloved mother, grandmother, and devout follower of Jesus Christ. She departed from this world too soon on September 9, 2023, leaving a legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering faith that will forever be cherished by her family and friends.
Born on March 9, 1968, Carrie was the daughter of David and Rosemary Myers, and she grew up in Amery, Wisconsin. She worked as a real estate agent in Osceola, Wisconsin for many years while raising her family. Carrie had a warm and funny personality that drew people to her. Her smile was contagious, and her heart was open to everyone she met. She had a unique ability to make people feel loved, accepted, and valued.
Her nurturing spirit, boundless compassion, and profound love for her family were the cornerstones of her life. She dedicated herself to the well-being and happiness of her beloved parents, children and grandchildren, and always made sure everyone had something good to eat.
Carrie is survived by children, Megan (Jim) Derrick, Mitchell (Kayla) Derrick, Micah (Kelly) Derrick; ex-husband, David Anderson; siblings, Paul Myers, Kristin Carter (Myers), and Timothy Myers; grandchildren, Amelia Derrick (Megan), Logan Baron, Tatum Baron, Aubry Baron, Brysa Derrick, and Maeze Derrick (Mitchell); nephews, Talmage Kegley and Ethan Kegley (Paul), and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her beloved parents, David and Rosemary Myers and grandparents, Harold and Angela Sullivan (Rosemary) and Charles Kujawa and Marion Myers (David).
While we mourn the loss of such a radiant soul, we take comfort in knowing that she is now resting in the loving embrace of our Savior, watching over us and guiding us from above.
A visitation to celebrate the life of our treasured Carrie will be held at the Williamson – White Funeral Home at 4pm to 6pm, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery, WI, at 11am, on Wednesday, September 13. An additional visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass.
For further information and to sign an online guest book please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson – White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, WI.
