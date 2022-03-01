Carole Green, age 78, of Clear Lake, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
Carole Green was born on August 27, 1943 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Fred and Margaret (Sabala) Arana.
She grew up in Chicago and graduated from Loretto Catholic High School in 1961. Carole was married to Jerome Newville on February 8, 1964, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Chicago and together they had two sons, Joseph and Marty. They later divorced. In 1980, she moved to Clear Lake, WI and over the years worked at Westside Petroleum in Clear Lake and later in health care at Willow Ridge Care Center and Golden Age Manor in Amery, WI. In 1984, Carole was married to Harold “Bud” Green in South Dakota and were together for 37 years until the time of his death in 2021. Carole began working as a secretary at Clear Lake Elementary School in 1992, retiring in 2007. She enjoyed quilting, watching and attending Cubs baseball games with Bud, was active in the Clear Lake VFW and Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of First Lutheran Church. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be sorely missed by all who loved her.
She is preceded in death her husband, Harold “Bud” and her parents, Fred and Margaret.
Carole is survived by her sons, Joseph (Charlotte) Newville - Clayton, WI; Martin (Laurie) Newville - Clear Lake, WI; grandchildren, Cole Newville, Alexis Newville, Bridgett Newville, Tyler Newville, Hannah Newville, and Joshua Newville; sisters and brothers, Esther Arana - Clear Lake, WI, Fred (Angie) Arana - Chicago, IL, Frances (Sid) Casilus - Chicago, IL; many stepchildren, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.
The family of Carole Green will be Celebrating Her Life at 11 am on Friday, March 4, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI with a visitation from 9:30 - 11:00 am at the church.
Interment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery later this year.
The Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home handled the cremation service. clearlakefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.