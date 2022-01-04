Carol Linden Svenson, 82, of Oakdale, MN, formerly of Turtle Lake, WI, passed away peacefully in the company of her daughters on December 27, 2021, after an eighteen year journey with cancer.
She was born in Chicago, IL on October 13, 1939, to Jerome and Ellen (Johnson) Linden. Carol grew up in Chicago and Park Ridge, IL, and spent summers with her family in Green Lake, WI.
Carol graduated from North Park Academy High School in 1957 and Earlham College in 1961. She married Raynold Svenson in 1962 and lived in New England during their early married years, where she began her career as an elementary school teacher. Carol and Ray started their family in Basking Ridge and Far Hills, NJ, raised three children primarily in Wheaton, IL, and separated in 1985. After the children were grown, Carol continued her teaching career as an instructor of English as a Second Language and became a skilled massage therapist. Other towns she called home included Geneva, IL, Hernando FL, Turtle Lake, WI, and Oakdale, MN. She was an active member of several church congregations as she moved around the country including Faith Covenant Church of Wheaton, IL, Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church of Lecanto, FL, and Parkview United Methodist Church of Turtle Lake, WI, among others.
Carol was deeply devoted to family and friendships. She was a traveler, adventurer, and lover of nature and animals, known for her warm and welcoming hospitality, pride in her Swedish heritage, and endearing, eclectic sense of humor. She was dedicated to supporting evangelical missions and to charitable giving, especially to ministries helping children.
Carol is survived by daughter: Elizabeth Svenson, her husband Jose-Luis Machado, and their children Anna-Olivia, Matteo, and Cristina; daughter: Kristine Chew, her husband Edward Chew, and their children Audrey and Harper; daughter: Karin Lyon, her husband David Lyon, and his children Emily and Andy; and brother Robert Linden, his wife Deloris, and their daughters Nancy Linden and Judith Garcia. She was preceded in death by her parents: Jerome and Ellen Linden, and cousins: Mary Linden and Joanne Olsen.
A memorial service will be held at Parkview United Methodist Church, Turtle Lake, WI, at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 23. A live stream of the service will be available for those who are unable to attend. Interment will occur on a future date. A reception will be held in Illinois at a date and location to be announced.
Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.
