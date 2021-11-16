Carol Jean Hanson, age 72, passed away November 9, 2021 in Saint Paul, MN. Carol was born in Amery, WI on May 6, 1949 and grew up in the Wanderoos area. She finished schooling in the Twin Cities and worked as a Phlebotomist for HCMC and Quest Diagnostics.
Carol is survived by her sisters: Linda Hanson, Patsy (Bob) Larson, Sandra (John) Koziol and Nancy (Keith) Evenson along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Rose Hanson and brother Glen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at West Immanuel Lutheran Church Servant Hall, Osceola, WI on Thursday, November 18th at 1:00pm. A prayer service at 2:00pm.
