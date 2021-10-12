Carol J. Rosen, age 85 of Clear Lake, WI died on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home in Amery, WI.
Carol Jean Rosen was born on April 4, 1936 in Clear Lake, WI, the daughter of Leo and Minnie (Slyter) Kuhl. She grew up in the Clear Lake area, was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Clear Lake and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1953. On August 3, 1957, Carol was married to DuWayne Rosen at Grace Lutheran Church and together they raised two children, Keven and LuAnn. Carol and DuWayne worked on his family farm for many years before moving to the village of Clear Lake. In her spare time, Carol enjoyed bowling and gardening. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carol was also a life long member of Grace Lutheran Church and will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Preceding her in death is her husband, DuWayne Rosen; daughter, LuAnn Bottolfson; parents, Leo and Minnie Kuhl; brothers, David Kuhl and Wayne“Butch” Kuhl
Carol is survived by her son, Keven (Brenda) Rosen - Clear Lake, WI; grandchildren, Katie (Craig) Palmer - New Richmond, WI, Kyle (Alanna) Rosen - Cameron, WI, Danielle (George) Hartung - Baldwin, WI, Kody Rosen - Balsam Lake, WI; great-grandchildren, Ty, Garrett, and Tucker Palmer, Zoey, Quincy, and Lucy Hartung, Brennen Hanson, Kinsley and Ashlynn Rosen; son-in-law, Randy Bottolfson - Deer Park, WI; sister, Lois Martin - Clear Lake, WI; brothers, Lyle Kuhl - Clear Lake, WI and Dale Kuhl - Spring Brook WI; sisters-in-law, Kay Kuhl and Deloris Kuhl; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Funeral Services are at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI.
Visitation is from 4 -7 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home and one hour before the service at church on Friday.
Clergy - Pastor Ellery Groth. Music - Jeanne Steffen. Casket Bearers - Kyle Rosen, Kody Rosen, Rick Wurtinger, Steve Olson, Craig Palmer, George Hartung. Interment at Clear Lake Cemetery - Clear Lake, WI.
Scheuermann - Hammer Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Clear Lake, WI
