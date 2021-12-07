Carol J. Anderson, age 89, Clear Lake, WI, passed away November 29, 2021 at the Amery Hospital.
Carol Jean Anderson was born on November 21, 1932 in Clear Lake, WI the daughter of Henry and Hazel (Schulze) Olson. She grew up in Clear Lake and graduated from Clear Lake High School 1950. On October 20, 1951, Carol was married to Keith Anderson at First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake and together had 5 children, Diane, Keith, Connie, Allen and Linda. In addition to taking care of her family after Keith’s death in 1971, Carol was an active and lifelong member of the First Lutheran Church. Over the years she taught Sunday school, was on the Church Council, Bible Study, in the quilting group and helped with the annual Smorgasbord. She was an avid supporter of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren’s activities and followed Clear Lake sports long after her family was grown. In her spare time, Carol enjoyed reading, puzzles, and games on her computer. She will be dearly missed by her family and by those whose lives she touched.
Carol is survived by her children: Keith Jr. (Mary) Anderson, Connie (David) Crosby, Allen (Brenda) Anderson, Linda (Steven) Marg, and son-in-law Raymond Fonfara; her 12 grandchildren: Christina (Emil), Matthew, Laurie (Martin), Ricky (Abbie), Bobby (Jessica), Shawn, Ryan, Jenny (Scott), Amy (Mike), Jaime (Stacy), Thomas, and Brent (Natasha). 23 Great Grandchildren: Tyler, Hannah, Josh, Dominique, Dylan, Derrick, Desiree, Ian, Teri, Katie, Abby, Hailee, Callie, Savannah, Chloe, Eastynn, Carter, Gage, Cali, Zayne, Riley, Isabelle, and Brecken: 7 great great grandchildren: Kayden, Ryne, Brier, Aella, Kylan, Ada, and Stetson. Carol is also survived by her sister Shirley Ohlin; her brother-in-law, LaMoyne (Renee) Emerson and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Keith Anderson Sr.; her daughter, Diane Fonfara; sisters, June Emerson and Maxine Flores; grandson, Travis Anderson; brother-in-laws, Anar Ohlin and Ed Flores, special friends, Bev Pittman and Vi Kirk.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to be directed to First Lutheran Church, 811 S. Ave. W., Clear Lake, WI 54005.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI. Interment will be in the Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday, December 7 from 11 – 1 p.m.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake is handling the arrangements.
