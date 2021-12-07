Carla Fay Balcsik, age 69, of Wascott, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11:50 PM at Essentia Health-Duluth in Duluth, Minnesota.
Carla was born on September 24, 1952, in Amery, Wisconsin, to Lester and Berdenne Frank. She attended South Elementary School in Forest, Wisconsin, and Clear Lake High School in Clear Lake, Wisconsin. She graduated in 1970. Carla then attended the Eau Claire Vocational Technical College for bookkeeping. She graduated in 1972.
Carla worked at Nova Tran, Franklin Signal, and Land O’ Lakes in Clear Lake, Wisconsin. She then moved to Gary, Indiana, where she owned an oil painting business. She returned to Wisconsin and lived in New Richmond. Carla worked at the Atrium in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
During a trip up north with her friends, Carla unexpectedly met the love of her life, Steve Balcsik. She eventually moved to Wascott, Wisconsin. On July 24, 1993, Carla was united in marriage to Steve Balcsik at the First Presbyterian Church in Gordon, Wisconsin. Carla proudly became the stepmother of Steve’s two children whom she loved dearly. She also became co-owner and the bookkeeper for Steve’s excavating business, Balcsik Farms. Carla was the bookkeeper for their business until July of 2021.
Carla had a passion for antiques, thrift sales, and auctions. This passion led to her owning and operating an antique store in Gordon, Wisconsin. As the years passed, Carla returned to her original job interest as a bookkeeper. She worked for PK Forest Farms and Bob Volz Trucking in Minong, Wisconsin. In recent years, Carla pursued her last career interest as a certified caregiver for Heart of Compassion Hands to Serve in Hayward, Wisconsin. Carla was kind-hearted and enjoyed helping others. She found this position to be very rewarding.
Carla had many interests over the years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, camping at the Walrus Hole, designing stained glass artwork, photography, cross country skiing, whitewater rafting down the Colorado River, and visiting with her family and friends. During her healthier years, Carla loved going on trips with her beloved husband. They visited their grandchildren, traveled to Canada for fishing trips, attended varying music concerts and comedy shows in Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as cheered at NASCAR races. Carla took great pride in being a stepmother, a grandmother, and an aunt. She collected pictures of her stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Carla proudly showcased her pictures in her home.
As Carla’s health declined due to a significant cardiac condition and eventually lymphatic cancer, she found joy in watching her favorite TV shows, purchasing fresh flowers for her kitchen table, and completing her bookkeeping for Balcsik Farms. Carla had a compassionate heart, a deep love for her family, and persevered throughout her health battles.
Carla is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Steve Balcsik of Wascott; stepchildren Stepheni (Nick) Curran of Gresham and Brandon (Samantha) Balcsik of Harshaw; seven grandchildren including Alexis, Cameron, Amelia, Alexa, Elianna, Zachery, and Penelope; mother Berdenne Frank of Clear Lake; sister Mary Porter (Denny Benson) of Amery; sister-in-laws Kim (Bruce) Henson of Wascott, Mary (Randy) Johnson of Fridley, Minnesota, Barbie (Tim) Wood of Minong; brother-in-laws Joe (Karyn) Balcsik of Minong and Andy (Lisa) Balcsik of Wascott; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Carla was preceded in death by her brother Larry Frank, father Lester Frank, grandparents William Sempf, Gerhardt and Martha Schultz, and Lester and Delia Frank, father-in-law Steve F. Balcsik, as well as nephews Cody Wood and Tyler Balcsik.
Carla’s husband and family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Northwoods Rifle Range Club members, the EMS and fire departments for Gordon and Wascott, as well as the many relatives, friends, and community members who worked together to hold an amazing benefit on November 19, 2021, to assist with Carla’s medical expenses. The family would also like to thank the local caregivers and Essentia Health medical staff for their compassionate care for Carla throughout her illness.
The Solon Springs Funeral Home has assisted Carla’s family with the funeral preparation. The funeral will take place at the Wascott Town Hall located at 16362 S. Town Hall Road, Minong, Wisconsin, 54859. The funeral will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The public visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM. Pastor Main from New Hope Lutheran Church in Minong, Wisconsin, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, Carla’s family has requested that donations be made to the Northwoods Rifle Range Club in Gordon, the Gordon Volunteer Fire Department, or the Wascott Volunteer Fire Department.
