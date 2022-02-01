Carl R. Johnson was born on August 16, 1930 to Martin and Anna Johnson at home in Lincoln Township, Amery, Wisconsin. He attended Volga grade school and graduated from Amery High School in 1949. He helped his dad on the farm and worked one year at the Gregerson Chicken Hatchery. Carl then worked at Volga Creamery for 10 years, where he was a fieldman and also made butter for a number of years. He then went to work at Belle Cheese and F&A Dairy for 46 years as fieldman, working for a total of 58 years in the dairy plant business. Carl used to joke that he could never hold onto a job. He moved from the farm to Amery in 1974 and made several trips to Sweden to visit cousins and tour several countries. Carl served on several Boards: Arnell Humane Society, Polk County Historical Society and the Amery Senior Center. Later in life he enjoyed spending time at the Amery Senior Center playing pool and Wii bowling. He has been a member at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Amery since 1962. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Anna; one brother, Walter Johnson; niece, Avis Calcatera and nephew, Leslie Johnson. Carl is survived by one brother, Milton Johnson and two nieces, Susan Hicks and Sharon Ackermann and their families, as well as many close friends, including Valerie and Paul Herpst and their children Blake and Alissa. He also leaves behind his little friend Wiley. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Amery. A visitation will take place from 1:00 to 2:00 pm prior to services at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at the Amery Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Arnell Human Society. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
