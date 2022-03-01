Carl Edward Morse, born January 4, 1952, in St. Paul, MN, passed away suddenly on February 22, 2022, at the age of 70. Carl dedicated many years of his life driving semi and sacrificed many missed memories to provide for his family. He worked hard and played harder. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, old cowboy movies and cooking. He was a “tell it to you straight” kind of guy, but deep down was a gentle soul. He was able to make friends wherever he went and shoot the breeze with the best of them. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends who are comforted knowing he is no longer in pain and has found peace.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; sister, Roxanne (Jerry) Opse; children, Angela (Luke) Lallemont, Charlee (Peter) Frederixon, Josie (Troy) Isaacs, Lacey (Kevin) Kamm, Jason Bourgeois; step-daughter, Melanie (Fred) Hedervare; grandchildren, Ingrid, Britta, Winnie, Alex, Ella, Layton, Nora, Greta, Landon, William, Ava; many nieces and nephews, and his loyal dog Jake.
Carl had many family members waiting to welcome him back to the Lord’s home including his father, Carl J. Morse; mother, Lorriane “Dolly” Laminack; and brother, William “Paul” Morse.
A memorial service will be held at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation held for one hour prior to the service. A live stream and recording of the service will be available 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, on the funeral home website.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory www.andersonfuneral.net and Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home www.kesslermaguire.com
