Bruce Elliot Matson, age 71, died of natural causes at his home in Amery, WI on October 15, 2022.
Bruce was a long term resident of Amery. He was born in Deer River, MN on May 28, 1951 where he graduated from high school. He went on to serve in the US Army and was stationed in Alaska. Bruce was educated and experienced as a truck driver, heavy equipment operator, welder, locksmith and was skilled in many other areas. He was an artist primarily, using his welding and woodworking capabilities. Bruce retired from Waterman Sanitation a number of years ago to assist his elderly parents. He especially enjoyed his years as a member of the H.D. Riders Motorcycle Club in WI.
Bruce was preceded in death by his loving parents, Arlid and Helen Matson of Amery; and his beloved cats, Charlie and Kate. He is survived by his sister and brother in law, Candace and Thomas Muller of Minneapolis; special cousins, Terry and Linda Sullivan; aunts Jean Ryland and Carole Dutton; uncle Larry Pedersbeck and many other cousins and friends. We are comforted in knowing that Bruce has returned home to his Lord. We miss him so.
A burial with Military Honors will take place in Amery in the spring. Details will be announced at a later date. To sign an online guest book please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
