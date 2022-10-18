Bruce A. Johnson, age 74 of Clear Lake, WI died early on Saturday morning, October 15, 2022 at his home with his loved ones by his side.
Bruce Allen Johnson was born at the home of his grandmother Ruth Johnson in Clear Lake, WI the son of Fern Johnson and Lawrence (Red) Peterson. When he was 8 years old he moved to Reeve, WI to live with his mother & step father Jack (John) “Pappy” Pittman. Bruce attended school in Reeve and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1966.
After graduation, he went to work at Lyles Signs in Richfield, MN until he was drafted into the US Army in 1968. Bruce served in Germany and then a year in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged from the military as a Sargent and returned home on December 25, 1969. On July 25, 1970, Bruce was married to Colleen Burns in Rice Lake, WI. Together they made their home in Bloomington, MN, where he went back to work at Lyle Signs. During this time they also raised 2 sons, Thomas & Aaron and in 1974, Bruce moved his family back to Clear Lake where Khristopher was born and he went to work at Domain Industries in New Richmond, WI. He also worked as a carpenter and eventually left Domain Industries to start the Bruce Johnson Construction Company. In 1990, he began working at Clear Lake Schools as a night maintenance man and at the same time continued construction work for 20 years. In 2010, Bruce retired from the school district, but continued to working construction jobs in the Clear Lake area. In 2014, he began building the cabin in Eureka Springs AK where he loved spending as much time there as he could. Bruce was a fighter and survived his tour of Vietnam. He fought through 3 types of cancer and the chemo that damaged his heart that eventually took him in the end. Bruce will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruth Johnson; mother, Fern Johnson Pittman; step-father, John (Jack) Pittman; father, Lawrence “Red” Peterson; brother, Loyal “Sonny” Pittman; in laws, Karen & Virgil Barthman, Jack Ramsey, Jean Pittman, Lyle & Coletta Burns nieces & nephews, Linda Rooney, Jamie Miller, Shelby Luoma, Steve Swagger; great niece & nephews, Katie Burns, Eric Larson, & Noah Dwyer.
Survived by Wife - Colleen Johnson - Clear Lake, WI; Sons, Thomas Johnson - Grantsburg, WI, Aaron (Chika) Johnson - Oak Harbor, WA, Khristopher (Sheryl) Johnson - Clear Lake, WI; Very Special Extra Children: Jessi Fredricks - Prairie Farm, WI, “Marty’ Lucas Martinez - Oak Harbor, WA; Granchildren: Jessica Robertson, Alicia Johnson, Kevyn Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, & Morgan Johnson; Great Grandson - Thomas Jolly; Brothers & Sisters: Dennis (Earline) Pittman - Cameron, WI, David Swagger - Reeve, WI, Karen Ramsey - Clear Lake, WI, Cheryl Leisz - Turtle Lake, WI, Jeff & Donna Pittman - Clear Lake, WI; Brothers & Sister’s in Law: Eugene (Vicky) Burns - Clear Lake, WI, Judi (Bob) Utphall - Boyceville, WI, Elly (Rick) Frye - West Salem, NC, Brian (Bonnie) Burns - Clear Lake, WI, Brenda (Keven) Rosen - Clear Lake, WI, Melinda Lovejoy - Katy, TX, Stephanie (Mike) Knickerbocker - Farmington, MN, Nina (John) Wortman - Apple Valley, MN; Many, Many Nieces, Nephews, Family & Friends.
Memorial Service will be 11 am on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Moe Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI. Visitation - Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Moe Lutheran from 4 - 8 pm and one hour before the service on Friday. Clergy - Pastor Margaret Grant. Music - Bev Moll. Interment - Moe Lutheran Cemetery with Full Military Honors from the Clear Lake All Veterans Honor Guard.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
