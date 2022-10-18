Bruce A. Johnson

Bruce A. Johnson, age 74 of Clear Lake, WI died early on Saturday morning, October 15, 2022 at his home with his loved ones by his side.

Bruce Allen Johnson was born at the home of his grandmother Ruth Johnson in Clear Lake, WI the son of Fern Johnson and Lawrence (Red) Peterson.  When he was 8 years old he moved to Reeve, WI to live with his mother & step father Jack (John) “Pappy” Pittman.  Bruce attended school in Reeve and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1966.

