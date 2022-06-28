Brian W. Pietz, age 56 of Clayton, WI died on Friday, June 24, 2022 in Amery, WI.
Brian Wendell Pietz was born April 19, 1966 in Minneapolis, MN, son of Ronald and Diane Pietz. He grew up in Clear Lake, WI and graduated high school in 1984. Four short years later, Brian married Camilla Tyman and they made their home by Brian‘s favorite fishing spot, Lake Magnor in Clayton, WI. In 1991, the family expanded with the birth of their first daughter Cassondra Jo. They were on a roll and along came Meaghan Marie just over two years later. While making their house into a home, Brian worked at his father’s auto parts store in Amery, WI. He and brother Todd eventually purchased ownership of the business which continues to this day. In 2003, Brian and Camilla welcomed a son Benjamin Ronald to their family, finally making it complete. Brian enjoyed deer hunting with his father and brothers at deer camp in Dairyland, WI but his true passion was fishing. He loved the walleyes! His family knew him as a loyal and loving husband, devoted father, and most recently adoring grandfather to sweet Eva Marie. He will be remembered for his quick wit and humor and keen ability to pick the best fishing spots. That is the man we will remember.
Brian is preceded in death by his father Ronald Pietz and infant siblings Timothy and Mary Jane.
He is survived by his wife Camilla Pietz, daughters Cassondra Pietz and Meaghan (Eric) Plath, son Benjamin Pietz, granddaughter Eva Marie Plath, mother Diane Pietz, brothers Todd, Scott (Sonia), Tom (Nicki) Pietz, nephews, nieces, and best buds a guy could ask for.
There will be a Gathering of Friends and Family on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 3 -7 pm at the Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI.
Interment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery on Wednesday at 7:30 PM.
“Remember me with smiles and laughter for that’s how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears and sorrow, don’t remember me at all.” – Michael Landon
Scheuermann Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
