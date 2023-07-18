Bradley Charles Brandt, age 68, of Turtle Lake, WI passed away on July 11, 2023, at Willow Ridge Healthcare in Amery, WI.
Bradley was born in Chicago, IL on December 24, 1954, to Robert C. and Irene (Rebersky) Brandt.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 9:12 pm
He graduated from Morton East High School in Cicero, IL, and later received an associate degree in Computer Information Systems from Morton College, Cicero, IL.
Brad was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. During his 4 years of service, he received several medals and commendations. After his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, he returned to Cicero and worked at the Hines VA Medical Center, Hines, IL as a Procurement Specialist. He later relocated to Amery, WI, and worked several years at Advanced Food Products in Clear Lake, WI and also at United Gear in Hudson, WI.
Brad was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching the Chicago White Sox, Blackhawks, and Bears often keeping lists of stats for each player. He also enjoyed watching PGA tournaments and NASCAR Races and attended several races over the years. Brad’s other great pastime was reading and watching movies, primarily documentaries, political and historical events, which were what filled his extensive collection.
Brad is survived by his brothers, Bart (Brenda) Brandt of Amery and Bob (Cheryl) Brandt of Turtle Lake; his sister-in-law, Donna Brandt of Lemont. IL. He also leaves nieces and nephews, Robert (Virginia) Brandt of St Charles, IL, Ashley (Josh) Long of Lemont, IL, Justin (Lauren) Brandt of Turtle Lake, Kyle (Caitlin Chanda) Brandt of Minneapolis, Gabrielle Brandt of Turtle Lake and four great-nephews. As well as other friends and relatives.
Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Irene, and brothers Dale and Brian Brandt.
Visitation will be 4-7 pm at the Williamson-White Funeral Home, Amery, WI on Thursday, July 20, 2023 with a memorial service following at 7 pm. Pastor Justin Hosking from Apple River Community Church will be officiating. A private burial with Military Honors will take place on Friday, July 21 at the St Croix Falls Cemetery.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery, WI.
