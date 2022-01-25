Bonnie L. Chivers of Luck, WI passed away suddenly on December 14, 2021 in Amery, WI at the age of 67. Bonnie was born on May 22, 1954 in Cumberland, WI to Clarence and Dorothy Neely of McKinley, WI. Bonnie graduated from Luck High School in 1972. On Sept 6, 1972 she was married to Arlin Chivers and they went on to have 4 children. They lived in Frederic, WI until 1987 when a house fire led them to move to Luck. For many years Bonnie and Arlin ran a flower shop until Arlin retired. Bonnie had various jobs- working at MPM in Frederic, St Croix Valley Hardwoods in Luck, and Johnnie B Dalton’s in Balsam Lake. In 1998, she began working for the Polk County Child Support Office. In 2012, Bonnie and Arlin moved to the Ashland, WI area where Bonnie worked for the Bayfield County Child Support Office until her retirement in 2018. It was then she returned to the Luck area to be closer to her family. Bonnie was well known for her cooking- especially her fried chicken and mashed potatoes. She never mastered the ability to cook a small amount of food, everyone knew that she would cook for the masses anytime she was asked to bring a dish to share. Bonnie loved listening to country music, especially Reba McEntire and Patsy Cline. She also enjoyed watching movies- her favorite was Steel Magnolias. She enjoyed spending her summers at her camper, quilting, her beloved dog Baxter, and attending the various activities of her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Dorothy, husband, Arlin and infant daughter Jolene. She is survived by her children, Nicole (Eric) Trautt, Bill (Jen) Chivers, Joel (Mindy) Chivers and Kayli (Chris) Williamson. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren- Haley, Colin, Hannah, Kellen, Morgan, Rylee, Jack, Quinn, Connor, Henry, Greta and Harper. There will be a Celebration of Life from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm to remember Bonnie on Saturday, January 29th at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI. A private burial will take place in the Spring. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
